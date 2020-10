STEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) Donald Trump, Jr. will host a Make America Great Again! Rally on Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the industrial park in Steubenville.

The event will be held at Bully Tools, 14 Technology Way in Steubenville.

Attendees will need a ticket to enter the rally.

Tickets can be requested on the official Donald Trump website.

