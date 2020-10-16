Dutton vs. Gianangeli: The race for Belmont County Commission

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News is your Local Election Headquarters and we continue to preview the races that mean the most to you ahead of Election Day.

This time, we spotlight one Belmont County Commission Race.

Incumbent J.P. Dutton is being challenged by Vince Gianangeli.

Both have been doing a lot of active campaigning and both say they are excellent at creating and maintaining budgets.

I think that we have an excellent record over these past few years, reducing budgets including our own, no one ever getting reduced more than ourselves actually. But, also paying off debt. We’ve paid off three pieces of debt in the last 18 months. And also reducing property taxes. So, we’ve really been doing a very good job on the fiscal side of things which is one of our most important responsibilities. J.P. Dutton

My strongest qualification that I bring to the commission is my fiscal experience. I have 35 years of public service. Twenty of those were spent at the state and 16 at the county level, so I am the only candidate that possesses state, county, municipal and township levels of government experience. Vince Gianangeli

Dutton is a Republican.

Gianangeli is an Independent.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com as we continue to follow local races throughout the Ohio Valley.