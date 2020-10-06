Early voting beginning in Ohio, amid pandemic precautions

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

(WTRF)- Early voting begins Tuesday in Ohio, again looming as a potential swing state, but this time in a pandemic-altered election.

Elections officials are hoping voters will take advantage of early voting opportunities between now and the Nov. 3 election day.

Besides weekday voting, early voting will be available the two weekends before the election.

Officials also urge those voting by mail not to wait until the final days, risking their vote arriving on time if the postal service is running behind.