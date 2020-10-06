Early voting beginning in Ohio, amid pandemic precautions

(WTRF)- Early voting begins Tuesday in Ohio, again looming as a potential swing state, but this time in a pandemic-altered election.
Elections officials are hoping voters will take advantage of early voting opportunities between now and the Nov. 3 election day.
Besides weekday voting, early voting will be available the two weekends before the election.
Officials also urge those voting by mail not to wait until the final days, risking their vote arriving on time if the postal service is running behind.
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump returns to the White House; Tracking Hurricane Delta
- Darius Stills named Bednarik Award National Player of the Week
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 3 COVID-19 related deaths; 194 new positive cases
- Male teacher accused of posing as immigrant woman, posting racist Twitter messages
- Farmer finds decomposed body while cutting corn