Election Day will be different in COVID- 19 era

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) It’s already been an unusual election season in Ohio County.

They say 5,676 people have already voted absentee by mail, which is very high for Ohio County. And comparatively few —685—came in for early voting.

When the polls open, they don’t expect an overwhelming crowd.

The rules are different. People must wear a mask to enter the city-county building. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be available at the polls, along with Q-Tips so it won’t be necessary to touch the screens.



Poll workers sit behind a heavy clear screen.



And social distancing is mandated for those awaiting results in the city-county building.



They say only one representative from each media outlet will be permitted to wait in the second-floor commission room.



All others are welcome to wait In the second-floor courtroom, at six-foot intervals.



There will be no paper results given out, and no large screens with results in the corridors or courtroom.



Everyone is encouraged to watch for the tallies (after every five precincts counted) by logging on to www.ohiocountywv.gov.



Officials expect results will be known fairly soon after the polls close, since the early and absentee ballots will already be counted.