BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – This is the day that reminds Americans everywhere that they need to register soon, if they want to vote in the November election.

At the Belmont County Election Board, they say you have until October 11 to register, and on that day they’ll stay open until 9:00 p.m. to make sure you can get there.

The following day, October 12, is when early voting starts.

There are three ways you can take advantage of that.

Our office will be open here to come in and vote here. Also, we will be mailing out ballots to anyone who filled out vote-by-mail applications. We also offer the option of a ‘hand carry,’ where you can come out, fill the paperwork out here, and we can issue the ballot to take home so you are able to review your ballot, look it over and either physically return it to our office or mail it back to our office. Aaron Moore, Belmont County Election Director

If you want to make sure you’re still registered and that there are no changes in your polling place, call the Belmont County Election Board at (740) 526-0188.

That’s the same number to call to request a vote-by-mail ballot application.