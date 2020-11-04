CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Incumbent Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) wins U.S. senate race for W.Va.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) is the junior senator from West Virginia and was previously the representative for West Virginia’s 2nd congressional district as a Republican from 2001 to 2014.

She is a supporter of President Trump, but she is not afraid to disagree with him.

Since 2015 she has missed just 50 of 1,753 roll call votes.

She is the daughter of three-term West Virginia Governor Arch Alfred Moore Jr.

Moore Capito was the first Republican woman from West Virginia to be elected to the Senate and the first Republican to win a full term in the Senate from West Virginia since 1942.

After the Upper Branch Mine Disaster, she founded the Congressional Coal Caucus, and she is the former chair of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues.

Her Senate committee assignments include:

Appropriations (including Veterans Affairs, Justice and Health & Human Services)

Environment and Public Weeks

Commerce, Science and Transportation

Rules and Administration

Primary bills she sponsored that were enacted include: