Jim Justice wins GOP primary for WV governor in bid for reelection

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has secured the Republican nomination for governor as he seeks a second term as the state’s chief executive.

The billionaire coal and agricultural businessman defeated Woody Thrasher, former state lawmaker Mike Folk and others to win the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary.

The incumbent Republican was first elected as a Democrat in 2016 but announced he was switching parties at a rally with President Donald Trump after less than a year in office. 

