Ketchum takes Ward 3 of Wheeling City Council

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Rosemary Ketchum has been declared the winner of Ward 3 of Wheeling City Council.
Ketchum defeated Jerome Henry, Peggy Niebergall and Erik Maple. Incumbent Melinda Koslik decided against seeking reelection.
A 2019 graduate from Wheeling Jesuit University, Ketchum will begin representing the Wheeling City Council Ward 3 on July 1.
