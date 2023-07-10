Ohio (WTRF) – 7News is your Local Election Headquarters.

Monday, July 10 is the last day to get yourself registered for Ohio’s August Special Election.

Early voting starts on Tuesday, July 11 and ends August 6, which is two-days before the election. You can also vote by mail starting that same Tuesday.

In the upcoming election, if Issue One is passed, it would raise the threshold for passing future constitutional changes from a simple majority to 60%.

Lawmakers expect the results of this special election to have a major impact on what appears on the November ballot.

Election Day is August 8. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.