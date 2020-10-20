Maroney vs. Gary: The race for West Virginia State Senate District 2

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7News is your Local Election Headquarters and we continue to look forward to the races that mean the most to you by highlighting the candidates for the West Virginia State Senate District 2 seat.

It puts incumbent Republican Dr. Mike Maroney against Democratic challenger Josh Gary.

Maroney’s campaign Facebook page sites his various accomplishments over his term including voting for legislation that benefits senior citizens and helping to secure a raise for state employees.

Gary said if elected, he wants to focus on educational issues like broadband and finding a more permanent fix for PEIA.

He also plans work on infrastructure, like upgrading water lines and sewage, and making sure back roads are taken care of.

Putting up a few cones is not gonna solve the problem, but taking the money that the people voted to put towards roads and actually spending it on places that well, frankly needed a lot more than just the select few places that the Governor has chosen. Josh Gary, Democratic Candidate, West Virginia State Senate District 2

