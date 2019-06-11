Municipal elections on Tuesday

7News is Your Local Election Headquarters and Tuesday is election day in various municipalities throughout in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.

The Town of Bethany will be holding contested elections for mayor and council.

The Village of Bethlehem will be voting for a new mayor, recorder and council.

The City of Follansbee has a busy election tomorrow, with mayor, police chief, city clerk, city attorney and city council positions all up for grabs.

Meanwhile, Triadelphia will have uncontested races for mayor, recorder and council.

Weirton will choose a new mayor and city council, with the 3rd, 4th and 6th ward races uncontested.

Wellsburg’s election will feature a new city clerk and council, with only the 4th ward being a contested race.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and they close at 7:30 Tuesday evening. Be sure to stay with 7news Tuesday night for all the results.