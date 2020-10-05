Ohio elections chief OKs drop boxes inside, outside boards

Jeremy Jimmar, right, an elections administrator for Hamilton County, briefs poll workers Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Cincinnati as they prepare for early voting to begin in Ohio on Tuesday. Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose adjusted his one-box-per-county restriction Monday to say counties may collect absentee ballots both at their buildings and at locations outside, an update to an order that has landed him in both state and federal court. (AP Photo/Dan Sewell)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has adjusted his restriction on ballot drop boxes to say counties may collect absentee ballots both at their buildings and at locations outside.

The Republican characterized his revised order Monday as a “clarification” of a one-drop-box-per-county order that drew state and federal court challenges.

LaRose said his order always allowed county election boards to collect ballots at various locations around their property, though that is not how Democrats and voting rights groups who brought suit had interpreted it.

The new directive makes clear outside drop boxes are allowed.