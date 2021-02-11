Registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – More West Virginians are registered Republican than any other political party, according to the latest voter registration numbers from Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office released by the West Virginia Republican Party.

“It’s an exciting day for the West Virginia Republican Party! As of this morning, more West Virginians have registered with the Republican Party than any other political party. Our state is now a Republican plurality with 448,924 registered Republicans or 36.81%, 444,609 registered Democrats or 36.46%, 275,469 registered Unaffiliated or 22.59%, and 50,540 registered with various minor parties,” said Roman Stauffer, Acting Chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party.

In 2020, eleven counties switched from Democrat to Republican pluralities, including Greenbrier, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Pleasants, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Roane, Taylor, Tucker, and Wirt counties. In total, 24 of 55 counties in West Virginia are now Republican majority or plurality, officials said.

Stauffer continued, “So many people over so many years have helped our Party achieve this milestone. Senator Shelley Moore Capito has been a leader every election cycle for our Republican Party. Our entire federal delegation – Representatives McKinley, Mooney, and Miller – in Congress have driven the Republican message home. Our strong conservative statewide officeholders and leaders in the Legislature have encouraged people to join the Republican Party. I would be remiss not to acknowledge our county chairs, grassroots volunteers, our young conservatives, and our women’s groups who have stood with us in voter registration and re-registration efforts at meetings, and street festivals, and county fairs across the Mountain State for decades.”

According to research from the West Virginia Republican Party, for the period from December 31, 2019, to December 31, 2020:

The top five counties that gained the most number of new registered Republicans in 2020 were: Berkeley (+3,694), Kanawha (+3,613), Raleigh (+2,398), Mercer (+2,064), and Wood (+1,979).

The five counties that saw the largest percentage gain of Republican voter registrations based on total county registrations: Nicholas (+6.48%), Lincoln (+5.85%), Webster (+5.24), Greenbrier (+4.90%), and Pocahontas (+4.86%).

You can see a complete county-by-county breakdown here.

“We believe this trend will continue as hardworking West Virginians continue to recognize that the Republican Party is the political party that will fight for them, their values and way of life, and against the radical liberal agenda of the Democratic Party,” concluded Stauffer.