Richard Beatty (R) wins Brooke County sheriff seat

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Republican Richard Beatty won the Brooke County sheriff’s race handily over Democrat Kevin Heck, 66.5 percent to 33.5 percent.

Beatty has worked as a Brooke High school teacher, Weirton steel worker and certified diesel mechanic. Wright says as a retired Brooke County teacher and business owner, you can expect multiple changes under his leadership.