Salango makes campaign in Wheeling ahead of Election Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With just days left on the campaign trail — Democratic candidate for West Virginia Governor Ben Salango made a stop in Wheeling.

Promoting early voting– Salango says it’s vitally important to make your voice heard by getting out and voting.

Salango says Governor Justice is ignoring the northern panhandle, stating Weirton could easily become an industrial playground being just twenty minutes from an international airport. He says if he’s elected– he plans to focus on the opioid epidemic, the COVID19 pandemic and everything in between.

They want a governor that will roll up their sleeves and make sure that they’re working hard every single day. Not somebody that’s going to work thirty days before the election and run around and give money. They want somebody that’s going to get the job done. That’s why I decided to run. I wasn’t happy with the way the states been run. I wasn’t happy with the way the governor was giving out money around his businesses and ignoring the panhandle and other places around the state. They want a governor that’s going to focus on all of West Virginia and try to get things done. BEN SALANGO- (D) RUNNING FOR WV GOVERNOR

He also said it’s time to start focusing on small businesses and education– including vocational and tech schools.



We will keep you updated on the race for West Virginia Governor on our website and on 7news.