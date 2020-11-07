Statement from President-elect Joe Biden

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- In the moments following the announcement that Joe Biden had been projected the winner of the U.S. presidential race, cable news was quick to show people celebrating in the streets Saturday. Some municipalities also saw pro-Trump demonstrations as supporters expressed sorrow, anger and mistrust.

Over the last few days, we've seen the president's supporters protesting outside of ballot-counting operations, alleging without evidence that the slow-moving results were proof of cheating.