(WTRF) – The race is now set for November’s election for West Virginia State Senate in the 1st District.

Republican Laura Wakim Chapman will be campaigning against Democrat Randy Swartzmiller, who won a closely contested primary last night.

Chapman secures the Republican nomination

Swartzmiller received more than 53% of the votes in the 1st District in his race against Owens Brown. If you recall, Brown was appointed to that seat by Governor Jim Justice last year.

Swartzmiller told 7News after the win that he was thankful to all the voters for their support.

If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here moving on, so just a big shout-out and thank-you to them. We’re gonna have a you know a tough competitor, and so we gotta get ready for that and get our message together and continue to knock on doors, get our message together and let them know who Randy Swartzmiller is. Randy Swartzmiller, Democratic Nominee for West Virginia State Senate 1st District

West Virginia Election Results

Swartzmiller previously served 16-years in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

He said during the election that one of his biggest priorities would be making sure some of the $6 billion the Mountain State receives from the infrastructure law would be used in the Northern Panhandle.

West Virginia State Senate District 1 includes Hancock Brooke, Ohio and part of Marshall Counties.