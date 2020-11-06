What’s next for the election lawsuits?

(WTRF) – Watching the vote county process unfold has left Americans asking, what’s next?

President Trump filed lawsuits in several states, some of which were dismissed.

He has already hinted at the possibility of taking those cases all the way to the Supreme Court, but 7News political analyst Kevin Spiker said that doesn’t mean they will be heard at that level.

The Supreme Court, historically has liked and preferred to avoid political questions, things like this. Now, they did weigh-in in the 200 election recount, where then the Bush campaign claimed that the recount that was occurring in Florida would cause irreparable harm to his claim of a legitimate Presidency. Kevin Spiker, Associate Professor of Political Science, Ohio University Eastern

Spiker also explained these lawsuits could interfere with the dates by which each state must certify its election results, further drawing out the process.

Those dates are all different because the Constitution allows for each state to determine their own election laws.

In December, the Electoral College as an institution has to convene. Members of the Electoral College have to appear from all 50 states. It could be until then, until December, that that we do not see an outcome. Kevin Spiker, Associate Professor of Political Science, Ohio University Eastern

As for the recounts, Spiker said historically those do shift some votes, however not usually enough to change two to three percentage points.

The path to the Presidency for Joe Biden is much clearer than it is for Donald Trump. President Trump has a chance, but a very long chance at this point. Kevin Spiker, Associate Professor of Political Science, Ohio University Eastern

He thinks the process will continue for a few more weeks, with former Vice President Joe Biden winning the Presidency with anywhere from 300 to 310 electoral votes.