WVa Gov. Jim Justice, Dem challenger Salango clash in debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice has defended his shifting response to the coronavirus pandemic in a debate with Democratic challenger Ben Salango.

Gov. Justice and his team of advisers often tweaked a color-coded map to determine whether schools can remain open.

Justice said in Tuesday’s debate that his team had to tailor the map to make it work. But critics said multiple changes confused parents and school officials.

Gov. Justice also ordered residents to wear masks in indoor spaces starting in early July.

Salango says it should have been done sooner.

Gov. Justice is a friend and supporter of President Trump.

Salango said he would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden but it wouldn’t matter who the President was because Salango likes good ideas from either party.

Last week, Gov. Justice and his administration announced a Virgin Hyperloop Certification Center. It is expected to create 150 to 200 full-time Virgin Hyperloop jobs. Additionally, jobs will be created through the construction process.

Salango said if the Hyperloop project comes to fruition, that Justice and the other people who worked to help make it happen deserve credit but Salango said he has seen these type of broken promises before from Gov. Justice, more recently the Brooke Power Plant.

Both candidates did agree that they would not support recreational marijuana. Salaango said there needs to be a road test just like for alcohol impaired drivers and Gov. Justice we already have a terrible drug problem in the state and we don’t need to add that to the list.

The candidates also debated about the economy, the Black Lives Matters movement and other issues.