Your Ohio Valley Election Guide and Results

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF) The 2019 general election is one day away. Early voting is already underway with expanded hours leading up to November 5.

There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

CLICK HERE for your sample ballot

CLICK HERE to find your polling location

CLICK HERE to make sure you are actively registered to vote or were purged from voting rolls earlier this year

Here are some of the important races in the Ohio Valley

Toronto City School Board

Jay Foster 0 0%

Andy Reeves 0 0%

Karen Walker 0 0%

Ed Weidger 0 0%

0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Buckeye Local School Board

Teresa George 0 0%

April Ogden 0 0%

Joseph Zelek 0 0%

0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Edison Local School Board

Matt Bordash 0 0%

Josh McConnell 0 0%

David M. Reed 0 0%

Warner Sanders 0 0%

0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Adena Marijuana Ordinance

Yes 0 0%

No 0 0 %

0 of 2 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Jefferson County Property Tax

Yes 0 0%

No 0 0%

0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Jefferson County Public Libary Levy

Yes 0 0%

No 0 0%

0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Harrison Hills School Board

Edward Banks III 0 0%

Tracy Mattern 0 0%

John Visser 0 0%

0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Harrison County Children Service

Yes 0 — 0%

No 0 — 0%

0 of 16 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Harrison County Police Protection

Yes 0 —- 0%

No 0 —– 0%

0 of 16 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Martins Ferry Mayor

John Davies 0 ——- 0%

Robert Krajnyak 0 ——- 0%

0 of 5 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

St. Clairsville Mayor

William Brooks 0 ————– 0%

Terry Pugh 0 ————– 0%

Kathrun Thalman 0 ————– 0%

0 of 7 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Bellaire School Board

Charles Ayers 0 ————– 0%

Bill Marinelli 0 ————– 0%

Mike Wallace 0 ————– 0%

0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Bridgeport School Board

Jerry Moore 0 ————– 0%

Kori Rosnick 0 ————– 0%

Michael Walters 0 ————– 0%

0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Shadyside School Board

Dominic Defelice 0 ————– 0%

Ben Heslep 0 ————– 0%

Donna Joseph 0 ————– 0%

Randy Merryman 0 ————– 0%

0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Union Local School Board

Alan Bretz 0 ————– 0%

Terry Puperi 0 ————– 0%

Shaun Roe 0 ————– 0%

0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Bridgeport School Levy

Yes 0 ————– 0%

No 0 ————– 0%

0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Shadyside School Levy

Yes 0 ————– 0%

No 0 ————– 0%

0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)

Monroe County Extension Levy

Yes 0 ————– 0%

No 0 ————– 0%