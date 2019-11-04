Your Ohio Valley Election Guide and Results

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF) The 2019 general election is one day away. Early voting is already underway with expanded hours leading up to November 5.
There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:
- CLICK HERE for your sample ballot
- CLICK HERE to find your polling location
- CLICK HERE to make sure you are actively registered to vote or were purged from voting rolls earlier this year
Here are some of the important races in the Ohio Valley
Toronto City School Board
Jay Foster 0 0%
Andy Reeves 0 0%
Karen Walker 0 0%
Ed Weidger 0 0%
0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Buckeye Local School Board
Teresa George 0 0%
April Ogden 0 0%
Joseph Zelek 0 0%
0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Edison Local School Board
Matt Bordash 0 0%
Josh McConnell 0 0%
David M. Reed 0 0%
Warner Sanders 0 0%
0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Adena Marijuana Ordinance
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0 %
0 of 2 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Jefferson County Property Tax
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Jefferson County Public Libary Levy
Yes 0 0%
No 0 0%
0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Harrison Hills School Board
Edward Banks III 0 0%
Tracy Mattern 0 0%
John Visser 0 0%
0 of 91 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Harrison County Children Service
Yes 0 — 0%
No 0 — 0%
0 of 16 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Harrison County Police Protection
Yes 0 —- 0%
No 0 —– 0%
0 of 16 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Martins Ferry Mayor
John Davies 0 ——- 0%
Robert Krajnyak 0 ——- 0%
0 of 5 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
St. Clairsville Mayor
William Brooks 0 ————– 0%
Terry Pugh 0 ————– 0%
Kathrun Thalman 0 ————– 0%
0 of 7 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Bellaire School Board
Charles Ayers 0 ————– 0%
Bill Marinelli 0 ————– 0%
Mike Wallace 0 ————– 0%
0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Bridgeport School Board
Jerry Moore 0 ————– 0%
Kori Rosnick 0 ————– 0%
Michael Walters 0 ————– 0%
0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Shadyside School Board
Dominic Defelice 0 ————– 0%
Ben Heslep 0 ————– 0%
Donna Joseph 0 ————– 0%
Randy Merryman 0 ————– 0%
0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Union Local School Board
Alan Bretz 0 ————– 0%
Terry Puperi 0 ————– 0%
Shaun Roe 0 ————– 0%
0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Bridgeport School Levy
Yes 0 ————– 0%
No 0 ————– 0%
0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Shadyside School Levy
Yes 0 ————– 0%
No 0 ————– 0%
0 of 71 (0%) precincts reporting (0 unreported)
Monroe County Extension Levy
Yes 0 ————– 0%
No 0 ————– 0%