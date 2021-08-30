“Your service matters. You matter”: Ohio offers more mental health support to veterans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – The state of Ohio is making sure its veterans know they are supported during what may be a difficult time as they process the news from Afghanistan.

Governor Mike DeWine gathered a group of officials to detail all the services offered for the mental health of our veterans.

If you are a veteran or a military family member and need help. You can call these numbers 24/7 for help. All conversations are confidential:

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1

Ohio Care Line: 1-800-720-9616

Resources are also available online at:

Your service matters. You matter. Major General John Harris, Ohio Adjutant General

Major General John Harris was one of the speakers who urged veterans to get help if they need it, saying he knows many veterans may be feeling disheartened, angry or frustrated.

Even sometimes on the tough missions, even the toughest warriors sometimes need to take a knee and get a drink of water, and that applies mentally too. Sometimes the emotional, the mental burden becomes too heavy and we have to take a knee and ask for help and there’s no shame in that. Major General John Harris, Ohio Adjutant General

Ohio Department of Veterans Services Director Major General Deborah Ashenhurst (U.S. Army, retired) also spoke about services offered, saying that the events in Afghanistan could be triggering to veterans of all eras of service, especially those that served during the Vietnam War.

All speakers encouraged veterans to reach out, and even speak to each other about how they feel.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, State Senator Frank Hoagland and Representative Haraz Ghanbari, all veterans, also addressed their fellow veterans, recognizing their service and encouraging them to seek treatment.

We are the ones that stood on the battlefield that kept this nation free. We never leave anybody behind. It is so important that we as a nation, a state, a community participate in helping our veterans in such troubling times. State Senator Frank Hoagland, (R) Ohio

Governor DeWine also announced a new initiative to identify gaps in mental health services for the state’s veterans. Part of that includes a total of $200,000 in grant funding to be given to eight veteran service agencies.

Your service matters. You service mattered. You matter. The people of Ohio, the people of this country are deeply grateful for your service. Governor Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

