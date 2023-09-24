OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Are you looking to make a difference in a child’s life? The Youth Mentoring Network is looking for adults interested in being a mentor and children and parents looking to be matched with a mentor.

To make these connections, Youth Services System, in partnership with St. Clair Lanes, is hosting a free bowling party on Saturday, September 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Clair Lanes in St. Clairsville, Ohio.

For more information on what it means to be a mentor or the benefits of your child having a mentor, call or email Ashely Flaherty at aflaherty@ysswv.com or 304-559-2239.