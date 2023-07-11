WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One organization is honoring two very special people for the work they do for the youth around their communities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are very pleased to announce Marc Abraham and Dr. Darrell Cummings as our good Samaritans this year. These two gentlemen have spent countless hours dedicated to Youth Services System.” Jill Eddy – Interim CEO of Youth Services System

The YSS Good Samaritan award winners have several qualifications that made the decision very easy.

Cummings is most known for his 43 years of pastoral work and as the current pastor of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling. He has also served two terms on the YSS board including being a past president of the organization.

Abraham spent 38 years serving the needs of youth through the YSS as a past board member with titles including treasurer, vice president, and president. He has also been practicing public accounting since 1982.

Both recipients are humbled to be named Good Samaritans.

“I’m honored to receive it, and especially if you’re going to receive it with anybody with Mark Abrams, that’s who I would want to receive it with.” Dr. Darrell Cummings – Good Samaritan Award Recipient

“It is a great honor to be part of this organization.” Marc Abraham – Good Samaritan Award Recipient

The recipients also shared the importance of the work done by the YSS.

“The YSS cares about our youth and about our community. They actually live out their name. They service the youth.” Dr. Darrell Cummings – Good Samaritan Award Recipient

Both recipients are also a part of the YSS emeritus board and bring a lot of experience to the table.

“Having an emeritus board who is familiar with the history of the organization I think is critical for a lot of the new staff that we’re hiring. So, they bring that history to our new staff.” Jill Eddy – Interim CEO of Youth Services System

The organization is looking forward to continuing working with Cummings and Abraham in the future.

The two recipients will be honored at the annual Good Samaritan Award Dinner at River City on September 14.