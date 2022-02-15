WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) Recovery is never easy, but it can help to have someone to lean on and guide you in the right direction.

The Youth Services System or YSS is looking for positive and encouraging individuals to become peer recovery coaches.

The YSS Peer Recovery Coach Academy began back in 2015 and over the course of the last seven years they’ve trained about 170 coaches.

Valery Staskey, prevention and peer recovery specialist at Youth Service Systems says there is always a need for treatment and now more than ever they need coaches.

To be a recovery coach it is helpful to know the recovery community, where the meetings are, where the better meetings are, where the recovery community organization is. It really is its own little world and it’s helpful to have someone there holding your hand. A recovery coach holds your hand, walks beside you and helps you to navigate especially your early recovery. Valery Staskey, prevention and peer recovery specialist, YSS

The first step in becoming a peer recovery coach is completing the 40-hour program.

The training takes place on March 14-18th.

The deadline to apply is March 7th and they’re only accepting 30 applicates for this upcoming training.

If you’re interested in applying you can call 304-218-2843.