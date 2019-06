Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Youtube announced a new live streaming policy as well as new guidelines to protect minors and families.

The new live streaming policy states younger minors cannot live stream unless they are clearly accompanied by an adult. Channels not in compliance with this policy may lose their ability to live stream.

Youtube also disabled the comments section that features minors across its platform.

