YSS keeping back to school tradition alive

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — The annual Celebrate Youth Festival put on by Youth Services Systems was recently cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

The event would have drawn thousands of kids for a free day at the park. To keep up with that tradition, YSS has partnered with Ohio County Schools to distribute free school supplies and resource packets to families within the county.

They will be handing out over three thousand backpacks filled with supplies at the county’s meal distribution sites.

The giveaway will take place from 11 AM to 1 PM on August 6th.

We are bummed that this year we can’t see the families pour into the park and witness them enjoying such a great celebration of the youth. But we still wanted to provide these services and school supplies to them. We understand that school supplies are expensive and right now resources are limited. Terra Crews

YSS Special Events Coordinator

Families will also receive a resource packet with information about services available for children and their families.