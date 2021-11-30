YWCA ask for the community’s help this holiday season

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The holidays are a reminder to give back and help those in need. One organization has been helping women in Wheeling since the 1920s. The Youth Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) is asking for the community’s help this winter.

Molly Holden has worked at the YWCA for two years and during that time she says women of in different situations seek their services. Some of have fallen victim of domestic violence, some are recovering from substance abuse, and others are survivors of human traffic.

During this holiday season it’s really good to have members of the community help out with people who are seeking services through the Y, so it is always good if people can make donations of any kind. When people flee their homes when they’re in a domestic violence situation they are not given the opportunity to leave with the things that they have. They leave their clothes, they leave their friends, all those things at their house. So, anything that we can have to make this a little bit homier is much needed. Molly Holden, Director of the family violence and prevention program and the child enrichment program at the YWCA

Holden says the YWCA is adopting out families that they work with and still have a few families left. If you are interested, call the YWCA at (304) 232-0511.