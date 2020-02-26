YWCA Programs Changing Communities Through Two Grants

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Young Women Christian Associates (YWCA) is making a difference in our communities, thanks to two new grants.

There are ten programs under the YWCA, and two of them have just received a grant each. The Youth Empowerment program and The Woman Inspired in New Directions (WIND) program was given $5,000 and $5,500, respectively.

Now that it’s the second year for The Youth Empowerment program to receive this, they’re extra thankful for the Women’s Giving Circle for taking part in the grant money.

“We are so appreciative to all the woman in the Women’s Giving Circle. They give their time and energy to those different projects. We’re one of many to receive the grant. It is an honor to receive it.”​​ Heather Lapp, Chief Strategic Officer of the Woman Empowerment program

The grant money given to The Youth Empowerment program is going towards The Youth Leadership Challenge this year. It’s not until December 27th through the 30th, and it’s an opportunity for high school and college-aged women to connect to our communities and raise awareness on animal abuse.

WIND is also not using the grant money yet, but it will be more so directed towards educating and training recovering parents trying to get their lives back. Some of them may be starting a new life after coming out of the prison system. Others may be recovering from long-term treatment. The training starts April 27th.