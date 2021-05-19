YWCA Sidewalk Sale In Wheeling Set For Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF)

If you’re looking for some new clothes or houseware items then you’re in luck.

Chapline Street outside of Wheeling’s YWCA will be lined with gently used clothes and household items all for a good cause.

The YWCA is holding its first-ever Y Not Repeat Boutique sidewalk sale open to the public.

Although the YWCA boutique was closed during COVID-19, plenty of donations still continued to stream in so the sidewalk sale made perfect sense according to organizers.

Wheeling’s YWCA Director of Marketing and Development Jenna Richardson says, “Our clothing has just been kind of sitting here and it’s really not doing us any good and we get such beautiful things here and we just really wanted to share the wealth with the community. It says it right in our logo: Empowering Women and what a better way to do that than make them feel great about themselves.”

Proceeds from the sidewalk sale will go to help the women who live at the YWCA shelter in Wheeling.

Y-Not Repeat Boutique provides these women with appropriate business attire at no cost and has also grown into a shop for vintage enthusiasts in the Ohio Valley.

Saturday’s sidewalk sale goes from 9 until 2 PM.