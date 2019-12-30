YWCA Youth Leadership retreat heads into final day

A group of girls from all over the tri state–and all over the world–are wrapping up the third of four days at the YWCA’s Youth Leadership Challenge Retreat.

Did you know that 27 million people are victims of human trafficking right now? It’s the number 2 crime in the world behind drug trafficking…and the average age of a victim is 12 to 14.

That’s just one of the facts a group of girls from all over the Tri-state learned at the YWCA’s Youth Leadership Challenge Retreat. They were taught about many challenges facing society, from domestic violence to animal abuse.

They have started to narrow down the causes that they are going to finish up today and start working on their public service activities. Heather Lapp, YWCA Chief Strategic Officer

So the girls are learning a lot of wonderful things today. Skill building exercise, teamwork exercises. And we presented today a PowerPoint about how to be an ally meaning we can better leverage our social, cultural, economic privilege to help communities that we care about. Rosemary Ketchum, YWCA Board of Directors

They will choose a cause and develop a public service campaign to shed light on the problem and the solutions. They’ll also develop a web page, an advocacy plan and a fund-raising plan.

They wrap up the retreat tomorrow afternoon.