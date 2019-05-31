Ziegenfelder announces expansion plan 4 months after tragic fire Video

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) - Company officials from Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company announced some sweet news on Friday!

Officials said the popsicle makers are planning to regain and expand after a January 31 blaze claimed the entire 18th Street office space and some portions of the company's production facility.

Since that day, the company has been operating with five of their original seven production lines after two of those lines were wiped out in the fire.

Company officials announced Friday, they're rebuilding those lines and are expanding the production center as a whole.

This expansion will include a new production and mixer rooms.

They're also showing some love for the employees who stuck by their side through the company's recovery stages by building them a brand-new employee lounge featuring a new locker room and individual employee spaces.

Company officials said this expansion could open as many as 40-50 job openings.

To keep an eye on new jobs with Ziegenfelder, here's a link to their website.