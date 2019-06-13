Zoo has same-sex love birds; Lance Bass and Freddy Mercury

The Denver zoo is showing its support of l-g-b-t pride month with its own pair of “love birds.”

They shared with reporter Karen Morfitt the story of two male flamingos at the zoo that are now a couple.

Among this flamboyance of flamingos… Nearly 80 in total.

And here– there are two that stand out.

Caribbean flamingo– Freddy Mercury brought to the zoo in 1970 — and lance bass a Chilean flamingo who hatched in Denver in 2001.

They are a same sex pair of love birds.

He male to male pairing while rare is not unique.

A bit of a surprise to visitors like kindle flicek

And while the bonded birds can’t have a chick of their own they can act as surrogate parents.

The real lance bass reacted to his flamingo twin on Facebook… Writing “this is the best! I hope lance is the one w the frosted tips!”

The two lance basses may get a face to face.

Zoo officials have invited the singer to a special a flamingo-themed event they are planning in August.