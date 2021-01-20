Newsfeed Now: A historic Inauguration Day, 10-year-old CEO becomes best-selling author

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office Wednesday for the 59th presidential inauguration in U.S. history.





This year’s inaugural theme “America United” aims to restore “the soul of America,” bring the country together and create “a path to a brighter future.”

While Americans have been discouraged from traveling to the nation’s capital due to threats of possible violence following the deadly Capitol riots earlier this month, the Presidential Inaugural Committee has offered many ways for citizens to celebrate from home in the lead up to, and following, the swearing-in ceremony.

For more information and to watch the live events, check out the full story from NewsNation.

Other stories in today’s show:

THE LEGACY OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: From the moment he was sworn in, President Donald Trump has presided over four years of tumult and triumph.

There were boom times for some, while the country’s divisions were laid bare. Then, a year dominated by a historic pandemic, with almost 400,000 Americans dead and an economy hard hit.

Through it all, President Trump shattered norms with his relationship with Congress and his stance toward the media. In the process, he transformed the Republican Party.

For more information, check out the full story from NewsNation.

NEW, MORE CONTAGIOUS STRAIN OF CORONAVIRUS: On Monday, California became the first state to surpass 3 million cases of COVID-19, less than a month after surpassing 2 million right around Christmas.

According to new research from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, yet another new variant strain has fueled the spike in Southern California.

For more information, check out the full story from NewsNation.

DOZENS OF PSYCHIATRIST’S INELIGIBLE ‘EMPLOYEES’ CUT LINE TO GET COVID VACCINE: As millions anxiously wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, a Kansas City, Kansas, psychiatrist is accused of helping people cut in line. It’s a move that could have put some healthy people months ahead of those at risk.

Two healthcare whistleblowers contacted FOX4 saying dozens of ineligible people were gaming the system by posing as employees of psychiatrist Micaela Wexler.

For more information, check out the full story from FOX4.

10-YEAR-OLD CEO RELEASES BOOK: COVID-19 is still having a direct impact on children across the country. However, that isn’t stopping one young North Carolina entrepreneur from accomplishing her goals.

9OYS met Rylan Jade Kelly in 2019 to learn about her business, Jade’s Journee. It focuses on empowering young girls like herself. Now Rylan is a best-selling author.

For more information, check out the full story from WNCT.