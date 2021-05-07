Newsfeed Now: Colorado lawmaker under fire after calling colleague ‘Buckwheat’; Hospice grants daughter’s last wish for father

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-The Colorado lawmaker is under fire for making a controversial remark and referring to a colleague as “Buckwheat.”

A housing discrimination complaint filed by a Black Indianapolis homeowner alleges that after she removed items from her home that identified her race and asked a white male friend to sit in on an appraisal, the value of her home jumped more than $100,000.

The IRS is allowing people on unemployment to keep the first $10,000 without paying taxes. However, the State of New York is not so generous — you have to pay taxes on every dollar of your jobless benefits and more.

At the grocery store, a crisis is rising, at the ketchup corner. The comfort condiment is in short supply.

It is a place to play. To sit and relax. Or even have a wedding. But for a South Carolina, daughter the beach was a place to say goodbye to her dad.

