Newsfeed Now: Laura becomes Category 3 hurricane; Gulf Coast prepares

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Hurricane Laura strengthened into a Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning and is forecast to power up into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane as it nears Texas and Louisiana.

The hurricane is expected to produce potentially life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening, according to the NHC.

“Steps to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours,” the NHC said in its 7 a.m. advisory.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, Laura had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. It was about 290 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas moving northwest at 15 mph.

The hurricane is expected to reach the Louisiana and Texas coasts this evening and move inland either tonight or Thursday morning.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

