President Trump addresses supporters in Tulsa, Eric Trump says this is just beginning of campaign

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) -While every seat inside the BOK Center was not filled on Friday, President Trump spoke to his supporters for nearly two hours. Eric Trump telling us tonight’s rally is just the beginning of the president’s campaign season.

“Thank you Oklahoma!” said President Donald Trump. “We begin our campaign. I want to thank all of you. You are warriors.”

Red white and blue signs were in the air at President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa.

Cheers of “USA,” “Trump 2020,” and “four more years.”

President Trump took the stage shortly after 7 p.m., mentioning the current pandemic.

“Testing is a double-edged sword. We’ve tested 25 million people,” Trump said. “When you test to that extent, you’re gonna find more people. You’re gonna find more cases. So, I said to my people, slow the testing down please.”

News 4 spoke one on one with Eric Trump, just before the rally got started.

“We want to be back on the campaign trail. Everybody because of COVID has been buried and you have Joe Biden who has been buried in his basement and is nowhere to be found. He’s holding these little rallies and there’s 2 or 3 people at them then you come here and see the enthusiasm. It means a tremendous amount to us,” Eric said.

Even addressing protesters outside.

“The love is so much greater than the hate. It always is. You can probably hear that as they yell. The love is so much greater than the hate,” Eric said.

Eric saying the campaign expected to pack the BOK. Empty seats later seen in the upper bowl of the arena.

President Trump giving a message of hope to his supporters.

“Hopefully if you get out and vote, we’ll do it one more time. We’ll be two for two. And our country will never ever be stronger,” Trump said.