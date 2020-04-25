49ers select former Union Local High, WVU standout in NFL draft

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – A local boy’s dream of making the National Football League has finally come true.
Union Local High School alumnus, Colton McKivitz was selected as the 153rd pick in round 5 of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
He joins the San Francisco 49ers, who advanced to Super Bowl LIV before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.
McKivitz caps off a successful five years at West Virginia University, starting 47 of his 50 career games.
In his senior season at WVU, he was honored as the 2019 Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned 2019 All-Big 12 Conference First Team honors.
