49ers select former Union Local High, WVU standout in NFL draft

NFL Draft

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – A local boy’s dream of making the National Football League has finally come true.

Union Local High School alumnus, Colton McKivitz was selected as the 153rd pick in round 5 of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

He joins the San Francisco 49ers, who advanced to Super Bowl LIV before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

McKivitz caps off a successful five years at West Virginia University, starting 47 of his 50 career games.

In his senior season at WVU, he was honored as the 2019 Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned 2019 All-Big 12 Conference First Team honors.

