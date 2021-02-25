Bill Would Allow Athletes To Enter Draft And Return to College

FILE – In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)

(WTRF)- According to Sports Illustrated , a new bill, if passed, could see college football players enter the NFL draft and return to their university.

The bill is scheduled to be introduced this week in the U.S. Senate by Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)

Sports Illustrated obtained a copy of the legislation.

Under the bill, athletes can sign endorsement deals as long as the agreements do not violate a school’s code of conduct, and recruits can sign the same deals as long as they are not considered recruiting inducements.

The bill would also grant athletes the ability to transfer schools at least one time without penalty.

You can read more of the story here