Cleveland Browns coach spotted wearing ‘Pittsburgh Started It’ shirt

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens speaks at a news conference at the NFL football team’s training camp facility, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has not yet scheduled the appeal for his indefinite NFL suspension for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTRF) – As Sunday draws closer, all eyes turn to the much-anticipated Steelers-Browns matchup.

A rivalry that dates back to the 1950s is alive and well following a controversial brawl that saw multiple players on both teams suspended and fined.

Cleveland Browns Head Coach, Freddie Kitchens, appears to be stirring the pot in a recent photo.

Doesn’t get much better than this! Someone spotted Freddie Kitchens rocking our Pittsburgh started it shirt tonight! Tag… Posted by GV Art & Design on Friday, November 29, 2019

Coach Kitchens is seen posing with a fan while wearing a ‘Pittsburgh Started It’ t-shirt, created by Cleveland-based GV Art and Design.

With five weeks remaining until the postseason, this is set to be an intense contest as both teams look to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

The game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Heinz Field.

