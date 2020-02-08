Ex-Cleveland Browns mascot, Swagger, dies at age 6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – The 145-pound bull mastiff that represented the Cleveland Browns for every game from 2014 until last October has died.

Cleveland.com reports the family that owns Swagger confirmed that he died after suffering from cancer and a stroke at the age of six.

The NFL team had announced Swagger’s retirement in October but did not disclose the canine’s health issues at the time.

Swagger ran out of the tunnel for Cleveland Browns games at the FirstEnergy Stadium for five years. He made his last run with the team on Oct 13, before the Browns lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

His son, Swagger Jr., took over for him in November.

Latest Posts: