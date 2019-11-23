NFL fines QB Mason Rudolph $50,000 after Steelers-Browns brawl

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2)on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph has finally learned his fate following a controversial game brawl with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, November 14.

According to KDKA, the NFL will fine Rudolph $50,000 for his involvement during the incident.

#BREAKING: Steelers QB Mason Rudolph reportedly fined $50,000 for Browns brawl. https://t.co/4ZjJxR9RnR — KDKA (@KDKA) November 23, 2019

During the brawl, Cleveland Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it.

Garrett, along with teammate Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers Maurkice Pouncey, were all ejected from the game.

Both teams will see each other again on December 1 when the Browns travels to Heinz Field.

