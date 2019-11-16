NFL says 11 teams have signed up for Kaepernick’s audition

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL said Thursday that 11 teams have committed to attending Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta this weekend and that more teams are expected to attend the former NFL quarterback’s audition.

The league also announced that two former NFL head coaches will be in attendance: Hue Jackson, who will lead the drills, and Joe Philbin.

The NFL said it will send video of the workout and interview to all 32 of its teams, including head coaches and general managers.

The teams that have RSVP’d so far are: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins.

Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. He helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the national anthem at games.

