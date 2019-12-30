Pittsburgh Steelers coming to HBO’s Hard Knocks?

PITTSBURGH (WTRF/KDKA) – The Baltimore Ravens ended any playoffs hopes for Black and Gold Nation following a 10-28 win Sunday evening.

However, there may be good news in bad times for Steelers fans.

According to KDKA, the Pittsburgh Steelers are officially eligible for the HBO television series, ‘Hard Knocks‘ in 2020.

Teams must meet the following guidelines, set by the NFL, to not be considered for the show:

Made the playoffs within the last two season

Team has first-year head coach

Was featured on the series within the last 10 years

Pittsburgh joins the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions as eligible teams for HBO’S Hard Knocks.

