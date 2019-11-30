Steelers legend Joe Greene named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – The 2019 season marks 100 years for the National Football League.

To celebrate the centennial milestone, the NFL has created a 100 All-Time Team, featuring some of the greatest football players to ever take the gridiron.

Fromer Steelers Defensive Tackle, Joe Greene, was selected among the top 100 NFL athletes in the first 100 years.

“You’re one of the nicest guys that nobody ever wanted to play against.” – @CollinsworthPFF



Joe Greene has been named to the #NFL100 All-Time Team. pic.twitter.com/HNmv4CKk3k — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 30, 2019

Greene spent his entire career in Pittsburgh, capturing four Super Bowl championships and numerous personal accolades.

Following retirement in 1981, Greene was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

A few familiar faces will share the stage with Greene in the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Jack Ham, Jack Lambert and Head Coach Chuck Noll were all named to the list on Friday, November 29.

Some of the best to ever do it.



Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and Chuck Noll have been named to the #NFL100 All-Time Team. pic.twitter.com/d5ujpRDiBG — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 30, 2019

Latest Posts