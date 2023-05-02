WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For the last five-years on 7News the Ohio Valley has watched WTRF share the stories of our area’s heroes with Veterans Voices.

It’s been a true privilege to hear those stories, but there’s also been deeply personal moments in the interviews that we choose not to share on TV. The stories of loss. The stories of mental health struggles. Sometimes the stories of attempts at suicide.

A lot of times, those struggles are faced in silence .

An overwhelming number of our veterans deal with serious issues with their mental health every day. Knowing that, WTRF felt a responsibility to do something to help.

“No One Walks Alone”: A veteran suicide awareness walk, sign up here

While we realize it won’t take away all the pain, we are introducing a new event coming up.

Our goal is to raise some money for Helping Heroes, an organization making major strides in helping our veterans.

We also want to open the conversation about veteran suicide. Maybe the more we talk about it, the more our veterans will realize that they are not alone.

“There aren’t very many veterans you’ll find that have been in a combat situation that aren’t struggling with something.” Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

What our veterans saw and did in combat zones is not something they can forget when they return home.

It’s those difficult memories that can haunt them for years.

“At one point in time we were saying that there were 22 veterans killing themselves per day. There have been more recent studies that have said that that number could be as high as 44 veterans per day.” Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

Harrison said that when he came home after his service in 2004 there were “tons of veterans” back from Iraq and Afghanistan with mental health issues. The primary problem was and still is veteran suicide.

While there are mental health resources for our veterans out there , it’s getting them to actually get the help that can be a struggle.

Sometimes it takes a push from family, friends, or their brothers and sisters they served with.

“So very small percentage of veterans actually seek out help when they need it. That’s why the numbers are so high for suicide, but if they can reconnect or stay connected with the people with whom they served they will definitely be better off in the long run.” Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

Helping Heroes is a very familiar name to many for the work they do for homeless veterans and veteran families in the Ohio Valley.

However, it goes beyond the day to day needs.

Harrison is also part of the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council, which has successfully lobbied for mental health legislation that’s passed in West Virginia.

“The state VA is going to develop a program, they’re actually in the process of doing so now, so that veterans can also use the state Department of Veterans Affairs in addition to the hospitals and vet centers they can also go to.” Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

Now, Helping Heroes is in the process of renovating the former Columbia Gas Building in downtown Wheeling, and the space alone will give them the ability to offer services they’ve never been able to before.

Transformation continues at new Helping Heroes offices in downtown Wheeling

It’s our goal at Helping Heroes to have a mental health clinician in the near future. We do do case management and make sure they get to the right places, but we want to start doing some of that work ourselves because we realize how important that is.” Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

The nonprofit will also have 15 apartments for veterans in need and be able to offer work training.

To assist our veterans, Helping Heroes is going to need some support.

That’s why WTRF is hoping that the community will join us for the upcoming “No One Walks Alone” veterans suicide awareness walk on Saturday, June 17 at West Virginia Northern Community College.

Not only will is let our veterans know they are not alone, but 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Helping Heroes.

“I know several veterans that have taken their lives and most people do. Most people know someone that’s taken their life, so now that they know there are resources available long term that can maybe help lower that number from 44.” Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

If you’d like to join WTRF as part of Nexstar Broadcasting’s Founder’s Day of Caring, and support Helping Heroes and our veterans you can sign up here.

We will be walking for 44 minutes in honor of the 44 veterans we lose each day to suicide.

There will also be many local organizations represented that veterans can join or that can help with other services.

It’s a minimum $20 donation per person, but please feel free to give more if you are able.

Again, all the money goes to Helping Heroes.