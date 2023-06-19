WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The “No One Walks Alone” veteran suicide awareness walk over the weekend was about much more than just raising money for Helping Heroes.

It was also about showing the veteran community all of the organizations that they can reach out to for help or that they can join to feel a sense of belonging.

If you are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide right now call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and Press 1.

If you missed the event, but are in need of assistance with mental health or other services or are looking for a veteran group to join, here are a list of organizations who were present at “No One Walks Alone”.

Crossroads Counseling Service – 740-695-9447

IC Care – 304-905-8160

Jobs & Hope WV – 1-833-784-1385

Marine Corps League of West Virginia – 703-207-9588

Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard – 304-650-6255

Northern Panhandle Veterans Council – 304-232-0114

Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s Office – 304-347-5372

Senator Joe Manchin’s Office – 304-342-5855

Southeast Healthcare – 740-695-9344

ETMS Treatment – 740-433-9233

V.A. Pittsburgh Suicide Prevention – 412-417-9662

VFW Post 4442 in Elm Grove and the Purple Heart Parking Project – 304-559-2788

Wheeling American Legion Post 1 – 304-242-0325 or 304-280-7209

Wheeling Health Right – 304-233-9323

Wheeling Vet Center – 304-232-0587

West Virginia Northern Community College – 304-214-8962

If you need assistance from Helping Heroes call 304-232-0114.