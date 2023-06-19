WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The “No One Walks Alone” veteran suicide awareness walk over the weekend was about much more than just raising money for Helping Heroes.
It was also about showing the veteran community all of the organizations that they can reach out to for help or that they can join to feel a sense of belonging.
If you are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide right now call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and Press 1.
If you missed the event, but are in need of assistance with mental health or other services or are looking for a veteran group to join, here are a list of organizations who were present at “No One Walks Alone”.
- Crossroads Counseling Service – 740-695-9447
- IC Care – 304-905-8160
- Jobs & Hope WV – 1-833-784-1385
- Marine Corps League of West Virginia – 703-207-9588
- Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard – 304-650-6255
- Northern Panhandle Veterans Council – 304-232-0114
- Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s Office – 304-347-5372
- Senator Joe Manchin’s Office – 304-342-5855
- Southeast Healthcare – 740-695-9344
- ETMS Treatment – 740-433-9233
- V.A. Pittsburgh Suicide Prevention – 412-417-9662
- VFW Post 4442 in Elm Grove and the Purple Heart Parking Project – 304-559-2788
- Wheeling American Legion Post 1 – 304-242-0325 or 304-280-7209
- Wheeling Health Right – 304-233-9323
- Wheeling Vet Center – 304-232-0587
- West Virginia Northern Community College – 304-214-8962
If you need assistance from Helping Heroes call 304-232-0114.