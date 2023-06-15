WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you are coming to the “No One Walks Alone” veterans suicide awareness walk on Saturday, June 17 here’s everything you need to know about where to park and walk.

Check-in and day of registration will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 and then participants will walk.

The walk will be for 44 minutes in honor of the up to 44 veterans who take their own lives every day.

The event will take place on the Wheeling campus of West Virginia Northern Community College.

“No One Walks Alone”: A veteran suicide awareness walk, sign up here

WVNCC has provided access to all of its parking lots for the event.

Those attending can park in any of the marked student and faculty staff parking lots.

They are located behind the B&O Building, off of 16th Street near the Applied Technology Center (ATC) off of Market Street across from the B&O building and on 17th street near the Education Center.

Check-in for the event and the walk start will be on the lawn in front of the B&O building.

The “No One Walks Alone” route walk is outlined in blue.

The 44-minute walk will begin outside of the B&O building and continue onto the sidewalk along 16th Street across the front of campus. Walkers will turn left onto Market Street and continue through the back of the parking lot behind the B&O building. Continuing along the Chapline Street sidewalk, the route will turn back through a visitor parking lot and to the B&O building.

Walkers will continue that lap until time is up.

You can still register ahead of time at WTRF.com or in person starting at 9:00 a.m. on June 17th.

All of the proceeds go to Helping Heroes.