WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Right now it’s a construction sight with empty floors, but soon it will be filled with resources to change lives.

The work on the new Helping Heroes headquarters is ready to begin the next phase.

So now may be the perfect time to join WTRF for “No One Walks Alone” and raise money for this organization while spotlighting the critical issue of veteran suicide.

Sign up for “No One Walks Alone”

“It’s a problem that just should not exist.” R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

Sadly, it does.

Some studies show that as many as 44-veterans a day take their own lives.

Part of the solution is making sure these veterans know there are places that can assist and support them like Helping Heroes.

Having the services for veterans here in the community, whether that’s housing services, mental health services, just transportation to the VA, the Vet Center, all these wonderful things are so necessary to help curb that problem.” R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

Before long, Helping Heroes will be able to expand once their restoration of the former Columbia Gas building on 16th Street in Wheeling is complete.

All the emergency repairs over the past months are finished and now it’s time for construction on the inside.

Every time it rained or snowed, water was coming into the building. That has all been repaired. We have a great new roof that should last for 40 or 50 years so, we’re glad to have that done. Now it’s time to put up the walls. WE need a whole new sprinkler system, a fire alarm system, all new wiring, plumbing, so all those things will happen really before you see the sheetrock go up.” R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

For the first time 7News was able to see beyond the bottom floors and take in the views that will welcome veterans who need housing or other services.

“It is so great to walk through the building. It reminds us of why we’re doing this project. You can really envision what it’s going to be like and how important it is for the veterans of the Ohio Valley.” R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

The more space they have, the more veterans they can help and the more services they can expand.

Mental health and suicide awareness is a priority for Helping Heroes and its founders.

They’re working to lower the number from 44 one day at a time.

“The fact of the matter is one veteran a day is one too many.” R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

Helping Heroes provides assistance to homeless veterans and so much more

Helping Heroes wants to thank the community for its continued support and they hope to see many of you at the “No One Walks Alone” veteran suicide awareness walk.

It will be on Saturday, June 17 at West Virginia Northern Community College in Wheeling.

Day of registration and sign in will begin at 9:00 a.m.

A short program and walk will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Many organizations who are there to support veterans or that veterans can join will also be present.

You can sign up by clicking here.