WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Time is running out to sign up and join WTRF for “No One Walks Alone” a veteran suicide awareness walk.

As 7News has been sharing, we are raising money for Helping Heroes and the renovations they are doing to the former Columbia Gas building on 16th Street.

While the organization is known for assisting homeless veterans, they do so much more.

Helping Heroes is also there for veterans and veteran families who are behind on rent payments or need assistance with electricity and other utilities.

They also help veterans find jobs and have the tools they need to succeed in that career.

The goal is to help veterans live stable and fulfilling lives on their own.

“Anything that that relates to getting them in a stable financial position that they can keep and maintain that housing on an ongoing basis falls under our services. Then we do referrals. We talk all the time with the VA in Pittsburgh and St Clairsville and the Vet Center. So, if we can’t help them, you know, maybe we know someone who can and we’ll put them in touch.” R.J. Konkoleski, CEO, Helping Heroes

If you would like to support Helping Heroes, come to “No One Walks Alone” on Saturday, June 17 at West Virginia Northern Community College in Wheeling.

Not only will it raise funds for the organization, but it also helps bring awareness to the important issue of veteran suicide.

Day of registration starts at 9:00 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. after a small ceremony.

You can sign up by clicking here.