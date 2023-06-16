WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s something that happens more often than we realize. As many as 44 veteran lives a day being lost to suicide.

Helping Heroes has been working to lower that number and they’ve definitely been able to succeed and save the lives of some veterans they’ve helped.

“I felt safe.” Joel Nicholson, Veteran, Board Member, Helping Heroes

Joel Nicholson now sits on the board of Helping Heroes, but before that he was one of the veterans in their program.

He was a Marine, a police officer, and eventually deployed to Iraq as a member of the National Guard.

“I completed 152 patrols, foot patrols and missions while I was there. Then I returned and then I noticed that things just weren’t right.” Joel Nicholson, Veteran, Board Member, Helping Heroes

He came home, but his service haunted him.

Nicholson was diagnosed with PTSD.

“I was having nightmares. I would isolate myself. I gave up driving. I would drive down the road and I would see a disruption in the road and it would take me back to Iraq thinking there might be an IED. I lost a lot of self-respect and I felt inadequate. I would look myself in the mirror and I didn’t like what I saw.” Joel Nicholson, Veteran, Board Member, Helping Heroes

Nicholson said the program at Helping Heroes transformed that image in the mirror.

Now, he pays it forward by helping other veterans.

At one point in his journey, Nicholson said suicide did cross his mind. He explains that the statistics since the Iraq war are staggering.

“We’ve lost more soldiers back here in the United States due to suicide compared to the deaths we had in combat.” Joel Nicholson, Veteran, Board Member, Helping Heroes

So he has one message for fellow veterans.

You are NOT alone.

“Don’t lose hope and you’re loved and appreciated and contact Helping Heroes and whatever battle you’re facing, we’ll face it together. We’ll fight it together and we can win.” Joel Nicholson, Veteran, Board Member, Helping Heroes

Any veteran in need of help can contact Helping Heroes by calling 304-232-0114.

Or call the Veteran Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1.

If you plan to join 7News for the “No One Walks Alone” veteran suicide awareness walk on Saturday, June 17, registration starts at 9:00 a.m.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m.

